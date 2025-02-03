Telangana to Lead in SC Sub-Classification: What’s Next After the Report Submission?

The one-member Judicial Commission, headed by retired High Court judge Justice Shameem Akhtar, is set to submit its much-awaited report on the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SCs) to the Telangana Cabinet Sub-Committee. This report is seen as a pivotal step in ensuring equitable resource distribution among different SC communities in the state.

Critical Report to be Presented to Telangana Cabinet

The report, which has been prepared after an in-depth study by the Judicial Commission, will be discussed by the Cabinet Sub-Committee in its upcoming meeting scheduled for Tuesday. The committee was formed to implement the Supreme Court’s order on the sub-classification of SCs, a process aimed at addressing intra-backwardness within the SC communities.

The Sub-Committee, constituted on September 12, 2024, is chaired by Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, with Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha serving as co-chairman. Other key members of the committee include Ministers D. Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar, D. Sridhar Babu, and MP Mallu Ravi.

Focus on Equitable Resource Distribution

The report and the recommendations made by the Cabinet Sub-Committee will focus on how to ensure fair distribution of resources and opportunities among the various sub-castes within the SC category. The state government appointed the one-member Judicial Commission in October 2024, with Justice Akhtar leading the study.

In addition to analyzing the issues surrounding sub-classification, the commission also reviewed the Supreme Court’s seven-judge Constitution Bench judgment on the matter. The committee has already received 1,082 representations from communities, organizations, and individuals on the issue and even sent teams to Punjab and Tamil Nadu to study the implementation of similar sub-classification systems in those states.

CM’s Support for Implementation of Supreme Court Judgment

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed strong support for implementing the sub-classification of SCs in Telangana. Welcoming the Supreme Court’s judgment from August 1, he announced that Telangana would be the first state to fully implement the ruling. He further assured that if necessary, the government would issue an ordinance to ensure the implementation of the judgment in job notifications already issued.

Next Steps: Cabinet Review and Recommendations

Once the Cabinet Sub-Committee discusses the report and formulates its recommendations, the findings will be presented to the Telangana Cabinet for final approval. This step marks a significant milestone in Telangana’s efforts to address socio-economic disparities among different SC communities and to implement a fairer system for resource allocation and job opportunities.

The outcome of this report and subsequent decisions will play a key role in shaping the future of Scheduled Caste communities in Telangana and could set a precedent for other states to follow in the implementation of SC sub-classification.