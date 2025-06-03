Bhu Bharati Pilot Launched: Telangana to Rectify Dharani-era Land Wrongs, Says Bhatti

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka launched the Bhu Bharati pilot project at Mulugumadu village in Madhira constituency, Khammam district, on Tuesday. Accompanied by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Bhatti hailed the initiative as a historic step in land reforms.

Aim: Clear Land Ownership, Resolve Disputes

Speaking at the event, Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized that the primary goal of Bhu Bharati is to survey farmlands, clearly mark boundaries, and eliminate ownership disputes. He described the initiative as a “people’s victory”, ensuring farmers’ legal rights to their lands are recognized and protected.

Criticism of Dharani System

The Deputy CM criticized the previous Dharani system implemented by the BRS government, calling it anti-farmer. He alleged that the system stripped farmers of their rights, with no room for corrections or grievances. “There were cases where passbooks were issued for 17 acres when only 10 acres existed,” he pointed out.

Land Allocation for the Landless Poor

Bhatti announced that the government will reopen Assigned Committees under the leadership of MLAs, as part of the Bhu Bharati Act. These committees will work to allocate agricultural land and housing plots to the landless poor. “This is about justice and dignity for every farmer and landless person,” he said.

Public Response Indicates Project’s Success

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the enthusiastic response from the residents of Mulugumadu, calling it a positive sign of the public’s faith in the initiative. “This law will bring immense prestige to the Telangana government and ensure a transparent and accountable land system,” he added.

The pilot survey marks the beginning of a statewide land reform movement, aiming to bring clarity, justice, and empowerment to farmers across Telangana.