From Self-Help to Superpower: Telangana Govt Aims to Turn 1 Crore Women into Crorepatis

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the state government will provide health security to all members of women’s self-help groups (SHGs) across the state. He emphasized issuing a unique identification card or QR code-enabled ID card for SHG members and instructed officials to create a database containing health and financial information of all members.

CM Launches “Women Acceleration Program” at WE-Hub Event

The Chief Minister inaugurated the “Women Acceleration Program” organized under the leadership of WE-Hub Hyderabad. He visited stalls set up by various SHG women and witnessed the exchange of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between women groups and organizations to collaborate on future initiatives.

Goal: Empower One Crore Women into Crorepatis

Addressing the gathering, CM Revanth said, “The government aims to economically empower one crore women by transforming them into crorepatis.” He criticized the past neglect of SHGs and reiterated the government’s commitment to uplifting these groups as a path to achieving the state’s vision of a One Trillion Dollar Economy.

Free RTC Travel Saves Rs 5,000 per Woman Monthly

Highlighting the benefits of the Maha Lakshmi Scheme, the Chief Minister stated that free RTC bus travel has saved women nearly ₹5,000 each month. He noted that RTC is now making profits and added, “We’ve allocated 150 buses for SHG women to operate. Another 600 will be introduced soon.”

Major Government Contracts Given to SHGs

The state has entrusted SHG groups with:

LPG cylinders at ₹500

School management responsibilities

Distribution of 1.3 crore school uniforms

He added, “SHG women are being encouraged to enter areas typically dominated by large corporate entities, including setting up petrol bunks and solar power projects.”

Promoting Women’s Market Access and Clean Energy Projects

The government has also:

Allotted 3.5 acres near Hitec City for SHG women to market their products

for SHG women to market their products Initiated agreements through the Electricity Department to engage SHGs in producing 1,000 megawatts of solar power

Health Cards and Medical Check-Ups for SHG Members

The CM instructed officials to conduct a special drive to issue unique ID cards for SHG members and ensure all women undergo health checkups. “The goal is to detect issues early, not just provide help after falling ill,” he stressed.

Urban SHGs and Historical Inspiration

Revanth Reddy called for greater participation of urban women in SHGs. He drew inspiration from Indira Gandhi’s leadership during wars in 1967 and 1971, saying, “When women stand strong, families and nations stand strong.”

Commendable Financial Discipline by Women

Revanth lauded the financial discipline of women’s groups, noting that ₹20,000 crore in bank loans were disbursed last year and repaid without defaults. “This shows the economic discipline and power of women,” he added.

Event Attendees

The event was attended by MP Raghuveer Reddy, MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy, representatives from WE-Hub, SHGs, and various organizations.