Telangana to Unveil New Development Model, Says CM Revanth Reddy | Major Projects Launched in Devarakonda

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that the Telangana Government will soon introduce a new development model, aiming to position Telangana as the No.1 state in India. He said that Telangana already leads the country in paddy production, law and order, anti-narcotics measures, education, and healthcare, and the upcoming model will turn Telangana into an ideal state for the nation.

CM Launches Multiple Development Works in Devarakonda

As part of the ‘Praja Palana – Praja Vijayotsavalu’ programs, CM Revanth Reddy laid foundation stones for several development works in Devarakonda Municipality of Nalgonda district.

Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and several public representatives were present.

Telangana Rising Global Summit to Showcase State Development

Speaking at a public meeting, the CM said that during the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit, the government will present:

Ongoing development activities

Welfare programs

Future strategic plans

He confirmed that representatives from 100 countries will attend the summit, where Telangana’s development model and vision for the future will be unveiled.

Strong Focus on Welfare and Indiramma Housing

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the poor:

3,500 Indiramma houses sanctioned for every constituency

sanctioned for every constituency 25,000 additional houses allotted for tribal and Adivasi regions

allotted for tribal and Adivasi regions Telangana continues to set an example nationally with its fine-quality rice distribution for poor families

He said welfare schemes gain true meaning only when they ensure dignity and eliminate hunger.

Historic Initiatives for Tribal Communities

The CM announced a major decision to develop Maddimadugu as a pilgrimage site by installing the country’s largest Sevalal statue for tribal communities.

He also said:

₹6 crore will be allotted for developing the school once attended by former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy

will be allotted for developing the school once attended by The government will take responsibility for developing the Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in the town

in the town A nursing college will be sanctioned for Devarakonda

Major Projects Launched in Devarakonda

CM Revanth Reddy inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several key works:

₹13 crore : CC road construction in Devarakonda Municipality

: CC road construction in Devarakonda Municipality ₹2.5 crore : Underground drainage works

: Underground drainage works ₹50 lakh : New CC drains

: New CC drains ₹2 crore : Track and development works at the Government Boys Junior College

: Track and development works at the Government Boys Junior College ₹2 crore : BNR Park development

: BNR Park development ₹11.33 crore: Bank linkage cheques distributed to women’s groups under #PrajaPalana

He also assured that pending irrigation projects like SLBC, delayed for a decade, would be completed soon.

Commitment to District-Level Development

The CM said that Telangana, under Congress leadership, is determined to bring comprehensive development.

He added that ministers will be sent to every district this month to review development needs and prepare action plans.