Telangana to Witness Rainfall for Next Four Days: IMD Forecast

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall across Telangana for the next four days, due to the influence of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

Heavy Rain Likely in Several Districts Today and Tomorrow

According to the IMD, intense to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur today in the districts of Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jangaon, and Siddipet.

Tomorrow, Mulugu, Khammam, Bhupalpally, and Kothagudem districts are expected to experience heavy downpours.

Light to Moderate Showers in Other Areas

The weather department has also forecast light to moderate rainfall in several other districts across the state over the coming days, urging residents to stay alert.

Strong Winds and Temperature Drop Expected

In addition to rainfall, strong winds with speeds ranging from 50 to 60 km/h are likely to sweep through various parts of Telangana.

The IMD has also indicated a possible drop in temperatures by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius across the state.