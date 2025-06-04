Telangana: Tractor Driver Killed in Collision with Lorry
The incident occurred near a cotton ginning mill in Pegadapally, located along the Tandur mandal stretch of the national highway.
Hyderabad: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a tractor driver in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Tuesday evening.
Collision Between Tractor and Lorry
According to Tandur Sub-Inspector Kiran Kumar, the accident happened when a tractor en route from Balsampally to Asifabad collided with a lorry near Pegadapally. The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the instant death of the tractor driver, identified as Rajesh from Somagudem village.
One Injured in the Accident
Another individual named Raju, who was accompanying the driver on the tractor, sustained injuries in the accident. He was immediately shifted to Balsampally Hospital for medical treatment.
Police File Case and Begin Investigation
Following a complaint filed by the deceased’s family members, local police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. Initial reports suggest over-speeding or poor visibility could be factors under consideration.
Road Safety Concerns on the Rise
This accident adds to the growing list of road fatalities on Telangana’s highways, prompting renewed concerns over traffic safety and enforcement. Authorities urge drivers to adhere strictly to speed limits and maintain caution, especially on busy national highway stretches.