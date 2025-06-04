Telangana: Tractor Driver Killed in Collision with Lorry

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a tractor driver in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred near a cotton ginning mill in Pegadapally, located along the Tandur mandal stretch of the national highway.

Collision Between Tractor and Lorry

According to Tandur Sub-Inspector Kiran Kumar, the accident happened when a tractor en route from Balsampally to Asifabad collided with a lorry near Pegadapally. The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the instant death of the tractor driver, identified as Rajesh from Somagudem village.

One Injured in the Accident

Another individual named Raju, who was accompanying the driver on the tractor, sustained injuries in the accident. He was immediately shifted to Balsampally Hospital for medical treatment.

Police File Case and Begin Investigation

Following a complaint filed by the deceased’s family members, local police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. Initial reports suggest over-speeding or poor visibility could be factors under consideration.

Road Safety Concerns on the Rise

This accident adds to the growing list of road fatalities on Telangana’s highways, prompting renewed concerns over traffic safety and enforcement. Authorities urge drivers to adhere strictly to speed limits and maintain caution, especially on busy national highway stretches.