Telangana Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Dies After Surgery, Family Blames Medical Negligence

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 24-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances following a surgery at a private hospital in Kagaznagar, Telangana, on Wednesday.

His family has alleged medical negligence and demanded action against the doctors responsible for his death.

Patient Fails to Regain Consciousness After Surgery

The deceased, Elakucchula Thirupathi, son of Venkatesh from Gurudupet village in Koutala mandal, was admitted to Shanmukha Hospitals after complaining of severe stomach pain on Wednesday morning.

He underwent surgery at 6 PM but remained unconscious until 8 PM .

but remained . As his condition worsened, he was being shifted to a hospital in Mancherial, but he died on the way.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Family Protests, Demands Justice

Following his death, Thirupathi’s parents and relatives staged a sit-in protest outside Shanmukha Hospitals, carrying his body and demanding strict action against the doctors for alleged medical negligence.

They accused the hospital staff of failing to provide proper post-surgical care .

. The protesters attempted to enter the hospital but were stopped by the police.

Also Read: Bhadrachalam Worker Succumbs After Being Rescued from Collapsed Building

Authorities Yet to Take Action

No case has been registered yet , police confirmed.

, police confirmed. Thirupathi’s body was shifted to Government General Hospital, Mancherial for post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

Survived by Wife & Two Children

Thirupathi leaves behind his wife, a daughter, and a son, both aged below 9 years. His sudden death has devastated the family, intensifying demands for accountability and justice.

The incident has raised concerns over medical negligence in private hospitals, with authorities expected to investigate the matter thoroughly.