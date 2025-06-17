Telangana Tragedy: Daughter Murders Father in Fit of Rage

Hyderabad: In a shocking and tragic incident, a daughter allegedly killed her father in a fit of rage in Dharmaram Mandal, located in Nizamabad district, Telangana.

According to police reports, the victim, a 54-year-old man, got into a heated argument with his daughter over a domestic issue. The disagreement quickly escalated, leading to a violent outburst.

Victim Died on the Spot After Being Attacked With a Pestle

During the altercation, the daughter reportedly picked up a pestle (mortar handle) and struck her father multiple times, resulting in his instant death at the scene. The brutal nature of the attack has left the local community in shock.

Upon receiving the information, Sub-Inspector K. Vinay arrived at the scene, conducted a preliminary investigation, and confirmed the father had died from injuries sustained during the assault.

Police File Case, Begin Investigation

The police conducted a panchanama (on-site examination) of the body and registered a case. A formal investigation is now underway to determine the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the crime.

Officials are also questioning neighbors and family members to gather more details.