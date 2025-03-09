Telangana Tragedy: Two Drivers Killed in Collision Between Bus and Stationary Van on NH 44

Adilabad: A devastating accident occurred early this morning on National Highway 44 at Jamdapur village in Adilabad Rural mandal, resulting in the deaths of two drivers. The victims, identified as Pradeep Sahu (35) from Chhattisgarh and Lohan Sahu (32) from Madhya Pradesh, were killed on the spot when their private traveller bus rammed into a stationary van.

According to police reports, the tragic incident took place at around 4:30 AM. Pradeep Sahu, the primary driver, was in charge of a bus that was en route from Nagpur to Hyderabad. Lohan Sahu, who was the backup driver, also sustained fatal injuries when the bus collided with the parked van on NH 44. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Details of the Accident

The accident occurred as the bus approached Jamdapur village, where it collided with the stationary van. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing, with initial reports indicating that the van may have been improperly parked on the highway.

Investigation and Police Response

Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam, along with DSP Jeevan Reddy and Adilabad Rural Inspector Phanidhar, inspected the site of the accident. The local police, along with officers from Jainath, including Inspector Sainath, are working to determine the exact cause of the crash. A case has been registered against the driver of the van based on a complaint from the victims’ families.

To prevent further inconvenience for other motorists traveling on NH 44, the police ensured that the vehicles involved in the accident were promptly cleared from the scene.

Family Grieves the Loss

The families of both victims are in deep mourning, and the loss has shaken the local community. Pradeep and Lohan were reportedly well-known and respected within their respective communities in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Traffic Advisory

Motorists traveling along NH 44 in the Adilabad region are urged to exercise caution and stay updated on road conditions following the accident. The highway authorities are working to clear any disruptions caused by the crash.

Ongoing Investigations

The local police are continuing their investigation to determine the full details of the accident. Authorities have assured the public that the necessary legal actions will be taken as the investigation progresses.

Stay tuned for more updates on this tragic incident as authorities continue to gather more information.