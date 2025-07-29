Telangana: Transport Department Raises Service Charges Sharply — Will Facilities Improve Too?

The Transport Department in Telangana has increased several service charges. Buyers will have to pay an additional 0.5 percent service charge of the total price of the vehicle on the purchase of two-wheelers, while it has been increased by 0.1 percent for cars.

The fee for learner license and driving test has been increased by Rs 10. The cost of transferring a vehicle has also been increased. This fee was earlier Rs 650, which has now been increased to Rs 1900. The fee for renewal of RC, which was earlier Rs 935, has now been increased to Rs 1805, while the fees for fitness tests have also been increased.

However, there has been no change in road tax and quarterly tax. These new fees have come into effect across the state from Monday. Especially, charges on vehicle registration, fitness test, issuance of license and other services have increased.

This increase will put a financial burden on drivers. There is a tax system all over the world, but governments also provide very good facilities to the people. But in India, the situation is the opposite. Here, the tax system is very strong, but the facilities are extremely poor.

Also Read: Fourteen crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam lifted

The road system is so bad that the roads get washed away in the slightest rain. Everyone is aware of the deteriorating condition of Bihar police. It can be hoped that the government will also provide facilities in the same way that it increases taxes.

Education, treatment, transport system should all be improved. The people also hope that the people’s tax money should not be wasted on the security of leaders, but every possible facility should be provided to the people.