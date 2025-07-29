Telangana

Telangana: Transport Department Raises Service Charges Sharply — Will Facilities Improve Too?

The Transport Department in Telangana has increased several service charges. Buyers will have to pay an additional 0.5 percent service charge of the total price of the vehicle on the purchase of two-wheelers, while it has been increased by 0.1 percent for cars.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui29 July 2025 - 14:40
Telangana: Transport Department Raises Service Charges Sharply
Telangana: Transport Department Raises Service Charges Sharply

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

The Transport Department in Telangana has increased several service charges. Buyers will have to pay an additional 0.5 percent service charge of the total price of the vehicle on the purchase of two-wheelers, while it has been increased by 0.1 percent for cars.

The fee for learner license and driving test has been increased by Rs 10. The cost of transferring a vehicle has also been increased. This fee was earlier Rs 650, which has now been increased to Rs 1900. The fee for renewal of RC, which was earlier Rs 935, has now been increased to Rs 1805, while the fees for fitness tests have also been increased.

However, there has been no change in road tax and quarterly tax. These new fees have come into effect across the state from Monday. Especially, charges on vehicle registration, fitness test, issuance of license and other services have increased.

This increase will put a financial burden on drivers. There is a tax system all over the world, but governments also provide very good facilities to the people. But in India, the situation is the opposite. Here, the tax system is very strong, but the facilities are extremely poor.

Also Read: Fourteen crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam lifted

The road system is so bad that the roads get washed away in the slightest rain. Everyone is aware of the deteriorating condition of Bihar police. It can be hoped that the government will also provide facilities in the same way that it increases taxes.

Education, treatment, transport system should all be improved. The people also hope that the people’s tax money should not be wasted on the security of leaders, but every possible facility should be provided to the people.

Tags
Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui29 July 2025 - 14:40
Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui is a seasoned Senior Journalist with Munsif Daily, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and on-ground perspective to news coverage. Holding an M.Phil and PhD from the prestigious University of Hyderabad, and a TS-SET qualifier (2019), Dr. Siddiqi is deeply attuned to the socio-political landscape. He specializes in covering fresh trending news, starting from hyper-local Telangana news and Hyderabad news, particularly human interest stories, to broader national news and developments in the Gulf region. With over 18 scholarly articles and two books published, he delivers insightful analysis on evolving current affairs across these diverse regions.
Back to top button