Telangana: Truck Owner Threatens Suicide Over Alleged Bribe Demand at Peddapalli RTO

Hyderabad: A shocking incident unfolded in Peddapalli district of Telangana on February 16, when a man named Anil Goud climbed onto a truck parked outside the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and threatened to electrocute himself over an alleged bribe demand.

The incident, which was caught on video, quickly went viral and sparked a conversation about corruption and extortion within government offices in the state.

Alleged Bribe Demand Sparks Outrage

Anil Goud, a truck owner, claimed that despite having completed all the necessary paperwork and formalities for the release of his truck, officials at the Peddapalli RTO demanded a bribe of Rs 8,000. Gaur, visibly frustrated with the situation, said he had followed every procedure, but the demand for an additional bribe left him helpless and angry.

In an attempt to express his frustration, Gaur threw money at the RTO officials, asking how much more he would need to pay to get his truck released. The distraught man then took a drastic step by climbing onto his truck and threatening to take his own life, saying, “Should I die instead?”

Video Captures Emotional Protest

The dramatic scene was captured on video and quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing attention to the issue of corruption in government offices. In the video, Gaur can be seen in a state of distress, shouting at the officials and expressing his desperation over the alleged bribe demand. The viral footage has sparked outrage among the public, with many condemning the alleged extortion and demanding action against the RTO officials involved.

లంచం పేరుతో ఆర్టీఓ అధికారులు వేధిస్తున్నారని లారీ ఓనర్ నిరసన..



పెద్దపల్లి RTO కార్యాలయం ఎదుట కరెంటు తీగలు పట్టుకుంటానని లారీ పైకి ఎక్కి లారీ ఓనర్ నిరసన. RTO అధికారులకు మామూలు ఇవ్వనందుకు తన లారిపైన అక్రమ కేసు పెట్టారని, నెలకు ఒక్కో లారీ నుండి రూ.8000 లంచం తీసుకుంటున్నారని… pic.twitter.com/BuzB0kxMbM — ChotaNews App (@ChotaNewsApp) February 16, 2025

Public Outrage and Calls for Accountability

The incident has triggered a wave of public anger, with people taking to social media to voice their support for Gaur and denounce the corrupt practices in the RTO. Citizens are calling for immediate action to be taken against the officials responsible for the alleged bribery, with many demanding stricter measures to combat corruption in government departments.

The viral video has also raised concerns about the ongoing issue of corruption in various government offices across the state. Despite several efforts to curb such practices, incidents like this continue to occur, leaving citizens frustrated and disillusioned with the system.

Government Response and Investigation

Following the viral video and widespread public outrage, authorities have announced that they are investigating the matter. The Telangana RTO has stated that an inquiry will be conducted into the allegations, and the officials involved will be held accountable if the claims are proven to be true. Local law enforcement is also reportedly looking into the matter, and disciplinary action may be taken against the responsible RTO staff members.

Also Read | Watch: Groom Dies of Heart Attack Just Before Marriage Ceremony

In addition, the Telangana government has expressed concern over the incident and assured the public that steps will be taken to address corruption in government departments. Officials have also emphasized the importance of creating a transparent and corruption-free system to ensure that citizens can access services without facing such difficulties.

Corruption in Government Offices: A Persistent Issue

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of bribery and corruption in government offices, especially in departments that deal with public services like the RTO. Despite various anti-corruption measures and the push for digitalization, instances of corruption continue to plague the system, making it difficult for citizens to access essential services without facing demands for bribes.

Truck owners and other citizens who interact with government departments often report encountering demands for bribes in exchange for services like license issuance, vehicle registration, and other official documentation. The issue of corruption in government offices has been a long-standing problem, and incidents like this one continue to fuel public frustration.

A Call for Reform

The Peddapalli incident underscores the urgent need for reform in the way government offices operate. There is a growing demand for greater transparency, accountability, and anti-corruption measures to ensure that citizens can access services without facing extortion or bribe demands.

Many citizens are advocating for the implementation of more stringent checks and balances within government departments, along with the use of technology to reduce human interaction and minimize opportunities for corruption. Digital platforms and online services have the potential to reduce the chances of bribery, but they must be properly integrated and maintained to ensure that they serve the public efficiently.