Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Intensive Rescue Operations Underway to Save Trapped Workers

Hyderabad: A massive rescue operation is underway in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, where eight workers remain trapped inside an under-construction tunnel after its roof collapsed on Saturday.

Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Army, and other agencies, are working tirelessly to pump out water and clear debris to reach the trapped men.

Rescue Teams Racing Against Time

The incident occurred at the 14th-kilometer point of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, where a three-meter-long section of the roof collapsed. A multi-agency rescue operation is in progress, with officials using advanced equipment to speed up the evacuation process.

Agencies Involved in Rescue Operations:

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)

Indian Army

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL)

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA)

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)

Approximately 250 personnel from these agencies, along with 24 personnel each from the Army, SCCL, and HYDRAA, are involved in the dewatering and desilting operations, aiming to clear a 100-meter stretch of the tunnel.

Challenges in the Rescue Efforts

Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is supervising the rescue, stated that all necessary equipment and technology are being used. The government is also considering an alternative method of digging from the top to reach the trapped men.

According to NDRF Deputy Commandant Sukhendu Datta, the operation is extremely challenging due to severe waterlogging inside the tunnel.

“Our heavy equipment cannot reach the accident spot because the tunnel is filled with water for nearly two kilometers. We need to pump out the water first to move the machinery inside and clear the debris,” he explained.

Rescue teams have tried calling out to the trapped workers, but no response has been received, raising concerns about their condition.

Equipment & Techniques Being Used for Rescue:

High-capacity water pumps to drain the tunnel

to drain the tunnel Excavators, bulldozers, and armored hoses for debris clearance

for debris clearance Fishing boats, tyres, and wooden planks to help teams navigate the flooded tunnel

Details of the Tunnel Collapse

The SLBC tunnel collapse happened near Domalapenta, trapping eight workers and injuring two others.

Also Read: Indian Army Joins Rescue Efforts After SLBC Tunnel Collapse Near Srisailam

Key Facts About the Incident:

50 workers were inside the tunnel at the time of the collapse.

were inside the tunnel at the time of the collapse. 42 workers escaped , while 8 remain trapped .

, while . Among those trapped are two engineers and two machine operators .

. The workers belong to Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir .

. Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion before the collapse, possibly due to a geological disturbance.

Government Response & Support

Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh confirmed that dewatering and desilting efforts are in progress.

confirmed that are in progress. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the incident and assured full support to the victims’ families.

expressed over the incident and assured to the victims’ families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Chief Minister, offering central government assistance .

spoke to the Chief Minister, offering . Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also contacted the CM to discuss the ongoing rescue operations.

Recent Construction & Geological Survey Findings

The Telangana government had recently resumed construction on the SLBC tunnel, a long-pending irrigation project. The Geological Survey of India had conducted an assessment before work resumed.

The construction firm began operations four days ago , and work was underway on Saturday morning when the collapse occurred.

began operations , and work was underway on when the collapse occurred. Soon after drilling started, water seeped in, leading to soil collapse .

. Officials suspect the explosion-like sound heard by workers was due to geological activity.

Current Status & Next Steps

Authorities are working round the clock to ensure the safe rescue of the trapped workers. The focus remains on pumping out water, clearing debris, and using alternative rescue methods if needed.

Further updates will be provided as the rescue operation progresses.