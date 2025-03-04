Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Efforts Continue, Repaired Conveyor Belt Operational

Nagarkurnool (Telangana): The conveyor belt at the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel has been repaired and made operational, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The belt, which was damaged following the February 22 accident, has now been restored to aid in removing muck and debris efficiently.

Rapid Progress in Rescue Operations

On the 11th day of rescue efforts, officials reported that operations are progressing swiftly. The South Central Railway (SCR) team, including metal-cutting experts, has been working inside the tunnel to cut the platform of the damaged Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), an SCR official said.

Despite ongoing efforts, there has been no breakthrough in locating the eight trapped individuals. Rescuers are working in three shifts daily, focusing on dewatering and clearing debris inside the tunnel.

Government Exploring Robotic Assistance

Nagarkurnool SP Vaibhav Gaikwad stated on Monday that the government is considering deploying robots in the rescue operation to minimize risks to personnel. The presence of slush and water inside the tunnel continues to pose a significant challenge for the rescue teams.

Rescue Teams Working Relentlessly

The eight trapped individuals, including engineers and laborers, have been inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel since February 22. Rescue efforts are being led by teams from the NDRF, Indian Army, Navy, and other agencies.

CM Revanth Reddy Monitors Operations

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who visited the site on Sunday, instructed officials to consider robotic intervention if necessary to protect rescue workers. He had also emphasized that rescue operations would accelerate once the conveyor belt was repaired.

With the belt now operational, officials expect faster debris clearance, which could improve the chances of reaching the trapped workers soon.