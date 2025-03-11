Telangana Turmeric Farmers Struggle as Prices Plummet: Kavitha Demands MSP Intervention

Hyderabad: The turmeric farmers of Nizamabad are facing a severe crisis as prices have dropped drastically, leaving them in distress. Despite electoral promises, the government has failed to ensure a fair Minimum Support Price (MSP), causing frustration among the farming community.

On Tuesday, BRS MLC K Kavitha strongly criticized the Congress government for its inaction and demanded an MSP of Rs 15,000 per quintal to support struggling farmers.

Plummeting Turmeric Prices: A Major Concern

Turmeric, a vital cash crop in Telangana, has seen a steep decline in its market value, currently fetching only Rs 9,000 per quintal. Farmers, who had pinned their hopes on a better deal from the new government, are now facing financial hardships due to the unfulfilled promises of ensuring fair prices.

Kavitha accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi of deceiving farmers with false assurances. She questioned the government’s silence as farmers struggle to earn a fair income from their hard work.

Kavitha Slams Congress for Betraying Farmers

Expressing outrage, Kavitha highlighted the government’s apathy toward the plight of turmeric farmers. She lashed out at the ruling Congress party, stating:

“Is the government blind to the struggles of turmeric farmers? This is nothing short of fraud and deception against the farming community.”

She criticized the state’s failure to implement measures that could stabilize the turmeric market and safeguard the farmers’ interests.

BJP Under Fire Over Turmeric Board Failures

Apart from attacking the Congress, Kavitha also took a dig at BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay. She accused them of misleading farmers with promises of a Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, which, according to her, has failed to deliver any real benefits.

“What happened to their tall claims of securing higher prices and ensuring more benefits for farmers?” Kavitha asked, questioning their inaction in addressing the crisis.

She pointed out that despite the board’s establishment, turmeric farmers are still suffering from declining prices and lack of government intervention.

Farmers’ Distress: A Growing Agrarian Crisis

The falling turmeric prices have pushed farmers into financial despair. Many had hoped that the new government would introduce a price stabilization mechanism, but their expectations remain unmet. The demand for Rs 15,000 per quintal as MSP is rooted in the need for fair compensation that covers production costs and provides farmers with sustainable earnings.

Farmers argue that:

The production cost has significantly increased due to rising input costs.

Lack of MSP is pushing them into debt traps.

Government inaction is worsening their economic vulnerability.

Immediate MSP Implementation: The Need of the Hour

Kavitha has urged the Telangana government to:

Immediately procure turmeric at Rs 15,000 per quintal to ensure farmers receive fair compensation.

to ensure farmers receive fair compensation. Introduce price stabilization measures to prevent further exploitation of farmers by middlemen.

to prevent further exploitation of farmers by middlemen. Hold both state and central governments accountable for failing to protect the interests of turmeric farmers.

She emphasized that without quick action, the agrarian distress could lead to large-scale protests and further economic hardship for thousands of farmers in the region.