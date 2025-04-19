Telangana: Two Dead as Car Overturns While Heading to a Function

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident in the early hours of Saturday, two people were killed and several others injured after a car overturned near Alampur in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar district. The victims were reportedly en route to a family function in Nandyal.

Accident Occurred Near National Highway 44

The incident took place between 2 and 3 AM near Vemula village of Atkiyal Mandal, close to Indian Petrol Pump and Priyadarshi Hotel on National Highway No. 44. The car, traveling from Hyderabad to Nandyal, reportedly went out of control and flipped onto the opposite lane.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Two Deceased Identified as Elderly Couple

The victims were identified as 62-year-old Pala Reddy and his 52-year-old wife Lakshmi Subbamma. Both were killed on the spot due to the severity of the impact. The car was being driven by 33-year-old Dharma Reddy, a relative of the couple.

Also Read: Telangana Relatives Protest Over Newborn’s Death Allegedly Due to Doctor Negligence

Children and Adults Among the Injured

Among the injured were:

10-year-old Shanvi

50-year-old Maheshwari

30-year-old Sarvyanthi

All the injured passengers were immediately rushed to Kurnool Government Hospital with the help of 108 ambulance services and highway emergency responders.

Family Was Traveling from Hyderabad to Kurnool

According to sources, the family was on their way from Hyderabad to Kurnool to attend a family function when the accident took place. The cause of the car losing control is still under investigation.