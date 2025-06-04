Telangana: Two Electric Bikes Catch Fire Near Temple

Hyderabad: In yet another alarming incident involving electric vehicles, two electric bikes caught fire in Adilabad city of Telangana, raising concerns over the safety and reliability of EVs in India.

Fire Breaks Out Near Hanuman Temple

The incident occurred near the Hanuman Temple at Shivaji Chowk in Adilabad. According to local sources, a man named Vijay Ketan parked his electric bike in an open area outside the temple before entering for prayers. However, upon exiting, he was shocked to find his e-bike engulfed in flames.

Second Bike Also Destroyed

Due to the intensity of the fire, another electric bike parked nearby also caught fire and was completely gutted. Local residents rushed to the scene and managed to control the blaze, preventing it from spreading and causing a major disaster.

Investigations Underway

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Authorities are investigating whether the incident was a result of a technical fault in the battery or if it was a deliberate act of arson. Police have registered a case and begun a detailed inquiry.

Rise in Electric Vehicle Fire Incidents

This incident adds to the growing list of electric vehicle fire accidents reported across India. With the rapid rise in EV adoption, concerns around battery safety, thermal runaway, and manufacturing standards are becoming more prominent.