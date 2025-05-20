Telangana: Two Farmers End Lives Over Land Dispute and Mounting Debt

Telangana: In a tragic turn of events, two farmers from Telangana died by suicide in separate incidents linked to government land acquisition issues and mounting agricultural debts. The incidents have sparked concerns about the mental health and financial stability of farmers in the state.

Farmer Dies by Suicide Over RRR Land Acquisition Dispute in Siddipet

Kanti Narsimhulu (45), a farmer from Muktamasanpalle village in Gajwel Mandal, Siddipet district, consumed pesticide and ended his life after months of unresolved conflict over the Regional Ring Road (RRR) land acquisition.

Narsimhulu owned two acres of agricultural land that was acquired by the government for the RRR project. However, he reportedly received no compensation or official response despite repeatedly visiting the offices of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and National Highway Authority.

Overwhelmed by the lack of support and fearing complete loss of livelihood, Narsimhulu took the extreme step. His death has triggered outrage in the local farming community.

Cotton Farmer Commits Suicide Due to Crop Loss in Adilabad

In a separate incident, Kokkula Lachanna (56), a cotton farmer from Sundaragiri village in Satnala Mandal, Adilabad district, died by suicide after suffering major crop losses.

Lachanna had cultivated cotton on his 2.5-acre farm, hoping for a good yield. Unfortunately, the crop failed, pushing him into deep financial stress. Unable to repay mounting loans, he reportedly took his own life by hanging himself from a tree on his farmland.

Growing Concern Over Farmer Suicides in Telangana

These back-to-back suicides have once again highlighted the distressing conditions faced by farmers in Telangana. Unresolved compensation issues in land acquisition projects and recurring crop failures due to erratic weather or market volatility are placing immense pressure on rural families.

Farmer unions and activists are calling on the state government to ensure timely compensation, offer financial relief, and provide mental health support to prevent further tragedies.