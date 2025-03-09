Telangana: Two Killed in Collision on National Highway 65 in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: A tragic accident occurred on the highway between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, leaving two people dead and three others injured. The incident happened when a car collided with a stationary truck on the road.

Car Collides with Stationary Truck on Highway

The passengers in the car, all residents of Alwal locality in Hyderabad, were traveling to Vijayawada when the collision took place. According to reports, the truck driver had pulled over to the side of the highway to take a break and have a cup of tea. However, the car, traveling in the same direction, did not notice the stationary truck and rammed into it at full speed.

Two Dead, Three Injured in the Crash

The impact of the crash was severe, resulting in the instant death of two passengers in the car. The three other passengers, who sustained injuries in the accident, were quickly rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance for medical treatment. Their current condition is unknown, but authorities are monitoring their health closely.

Authorities Respond to the Incident

The local police and highway authorities arrived at the scene shortly after the crash to investigate the cause of the accident and manage the situation. Traffic was temporarily affected as the vehicles involved in the crash were cleared from the road.

Road Safety Awareness Urged

This tragic incident highlights the importance of road safety and awareness. Authorities are urging all drivers to be cautious, especially when approaching stationary vehicles on highways, to prevent such unfortunate accidents.

As investigations continue, further details will be released regarding the identities of the victims and the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Stay tuned for updates as the authorities work to resolve the situation.