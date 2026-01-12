Telangana U-17 Football Team Heads to Panipat for 69th School National Championship

Telangana: The Telangana Under-17 Boys Football Team will travel to Panipat, Haryana, to participate in the 69th School National Football Championship 2025–26, organised by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

The championship will be held from January 12 to January 16, 2026, with teams from across the country competing for national honours.

Group E Fixtures

Telangana has been placed in Group E and will face strong competition from:

Manipur

Uttarakhand

Delhi

Karnataka

Team Officials

Chief Coach: Boda Lingya

Manager: Rafi Sayeed

Rafi Sayeed Head of Delegation (HOD): B. Janak Singh

Telangana U-17 Squad

Sanjeet Kandulna – St. Marks Boys Town High School Arul Justin Joseph – All Saints High School Syed Zaid Uddin – Narayana Concept School U. Ajay – CV Raman Junior College Konkali Prasanth – ZPHS Gopalpet, Wanaparthy Gadugu Vamshi Krishna – Prathibha Junior College Chapala Pramesh – Telangana Government Sports School Kavali Lokesh Naidu – Telangana Government Sports School Kolishelmi Sai – TMRS Junior College, Gajwel Doma Akshay Rathan – Sneha Junior College Mohammed Azain Sayeed – Gouthami Junior College Barkam Sai Charan – Narayana Society Chinthalachervu Teju – TGSWRS, Mothukur Beeravelly Yashwanth Sanjaya Ram – Nava Bharath Public School Kanda Benindra Bharath – TGSWRS, Korutla Mohammad Akif Zaid – Knowledge Park School Shaik Rahil Varshi – Pragathi College Mohammed Arhaan Sayeed – St. Alphons High School

The Telangana team will look to deliver a strong performance and make its mark at the national level. Best wishes to the players and support staff for a successful campaign.