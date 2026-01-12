Telangana

Telangana U-17 Football Team Heads to Panipat for 69th School National Championship

The Telangana Under-17 Boys Football Team will travel to Panipat, Haryana, to participate in the 69th School National Football Championship 2025–26, organised by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

12 January 2026
The championship will be held from January 12 to January 16, 2026, with teams from across the country competing for national honours.

Group E Fixtures

Telangana has been placed in Group E and will face strong competition from:

  • Manipur
  • Uttarakhand
  • Delhi
  • Karnataka

Team Officials

  • Chief Coach: Boda Lingya
  • Manager: Rafi Sayeed
  • Head of Delegation (HOD): B. Janak Singh

Telangana U-17 Squad

  1. Sanjeet Kandulna – St. Marks Boys Town High School
  2. Arul Justin Joseph – All Saints High School
  3. Syed Zaid Uddin – Narayana Concept School
  4. U. Ajay – CV Raman Junior College
  5. Konkali Prasanth – ZPHS Gopalpet, Wanaparthy
  6. Gadugu Vamshi Krishna – Prathibha Junior College
  7. Chapala Pramesh – Telangana Government Sports School
  8. Kavali Lokesh Naidu – Telangana Government Sports School
  9. Kolishelmi Sai – TMRS Junior College, Gajwel
  10. Doma Akshay Rathan – Sneha Junior College
  11. Mohammed Azain Sayeed – Gouthami Junior College
  12. Barkam Sai Charan – Narayana Society
  13. Chinthalachervu Teju – TGSWRS, Mothukur
  14. Beeravelly Yashwanth Sanjaya Ram – Nava Bharath Public School
  15. Kanda Benindra Bharath – TGSWRS, Korutla
  16. Mohammad Akif Zaid – Knowledge Park School
  17. Shaik Rahil Varshi – Pragathi College
  18. Mohammed Arhaan Sayeed – St. Alphons High School

The Telangana team will look to deliver a strong performance and make its mark at the national level. Best wishes to the players and support staff for a successful campaign.

