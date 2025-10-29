Telangana U-19 Wrestling Team Gears Up for Nationals — Education Commissioner E. Naveen Nicholas Felicitates Players with Kits and Blessings

The 69th SGF Telangana State Under-19 Wrestling Team (Boys & Girls – Freestyle) is all set to represent Telangana at the National Level Wrestling Championship to be held in Panipat, Haryana.

Ahead of their departure, Shri E. Naveen Nicholas, Commissioner of School Education, Telangana, felicitated the young wrestlers and presented them with official playing kits — including tracksuits, T-shirts, shoes, and socks — while extending his best wishes for their success at the national event.

The felicitation program was attended by Smt. A. Usharani, SGF Telangana Secretary, P. Ramakrishna, Katta Srinivas (Tournament Organizer, Hyderabad District), Beeram Vikram, Mounika (Coach), and Priyanka (Team Manager).

Selected Players:

Girls Team:

Pooja (50 kg), Geetha (53 kg), Manasa (55 kg), Naina Sri (57 kg), Darshini (59 kg), Lakshmi Priya (62 kg), Chaitanya (65 kg), Niriksha (68 kg), Ume Safiya (72 kg), Mounika (76 kg).

Boys Team:

Naveen (57 kg), Sheikh Rehman (61 kg), Stalin (65 kg), Krishna (70 kg), Siddu Chari (74 kg), Abdul Malik (79 kg), Kartik Raj Singh (86 kg), Aryan Yadav (92 kg), Abhishek Singh (97 kg), Mirza Akbar Baig (125 kg).

The Commissioner congratulated the athletes for their selection and motivated them to uphold Telangana’s pride on the national stage with discipline, dedication, and determination.