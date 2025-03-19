Telangana Under Heatwave Grip: Nizamabad Scorches at 41.3°C!

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Nizamabad district has recorded a maximum temperature of 41.3°C, marking an intense rise in heat levels.

IMD Predicts Further Rise in Temperatures

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the heatwave conditions will persist for the next two days, with temperatures expected to reach 44°C.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Authorities Issue Heatwave Advisory

Given the rising temperatures, officials have urged residents to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Also Read: Tragic Loss: Toddler Drowns After Falling into Water Tank in Telangana

Public Advised to Stay Safe Amid Heatwave

Authorities have recommended:

Avoiding direct exposure to the sun, especially during peak hours.

Wearing light, loose-fitting clothing to stay cool.

to stay cool. Increasing water intake to stay hydrated and prevent dehydration.

Residents are advised to stay informed about weather conditions and follow guidelines issued by health authorities to stay safe during extreme heat.