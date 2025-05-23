Telangana: Unseasonal Rains Batter Adilabad Region, Damaging Sorghum and Paddy Stocks

Adilabad: Parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district experienced light to moderate unseasonal rainfall for the second consecutive night on Thursday, severely affecting stored agricultural produce and causing significant distress among farmers.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS) weather report, the district recorded an average rainfall of 25.8 mm. Among the mandals, Narnoor received the highest rainfall at 125.6 mm, followed by Talamadugu with 57.3 mm. Other notable rainfall figures include Adilabad Rural and Tamsi, which both received over 50 mm, while Indervelli, Gudihathnoor, and Adilabad Urban registered over 20 mm.

Heavy Rainfall Recorded in Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial

In the Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, the average rainfall was reported at 23.9 mm, with Wankidi mandal receiving the highest at 53.1 mm. Other affected areas included Koutala (46.7 mm) and Bejjur (43 mm). Several mandals such as Jainoor, Sirpur (U), Kerameri, Sirpur (T), and Chintalamanepalli saw rainfall between 20 mm and 30 mm.

Mancherial district recorded an average of 17.6 mm, with Kasipet mandal receiving 43.9 mm. Additional rainfall was reported in Dandepalli, Luxettipet, Hajipur, Bellampalli, and Jaipur, all recording over 20 mm.

Nirmal District Less Affected but Still Hit

The Nirmal district reported a lower average rainfall of 9.4 mm, with Mudhole mandal recording the highest at 19.4 mm. Despite lesser rainfall, the impact was still notable in areas where produce was stored outdoors.

Stored Crops Suffer Major Losses Due to Rains

The unseasonal rains wreaked havoc on sorghum (jowar) and paddy grains stored at government procurement centers in Adilabad and Kumram Bheem districts. Farmers expressed anguish over the unexpected losses, stating that the rains ruined their prospects of profit this season.

Farmers Demand Unconditional Grain Purchase

Affected growers have urged government authorities to procure the damaged grain stocks without conditions. Many farmers conveyed frustration, emphasizing that the rains came without warning and left them with little chance to protect their harvests.