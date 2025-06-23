Telangana: Urdu Ghar to Be Built in Mahbubnagar at a Cost of ₹15 Crore

Mahbubnagar: A grand ceremony was held in Mahbubnagar to announce the construction of a state-of-the-art Urdu Ghar (Urdu Cultural Centre), which will be built at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore. The event was marked by the presence of prominent political and community leaders, as well as enthusiastic participation from the local public.

Obaidullah Khan Kotwal Leads the Initiative

The event was spearheaded by Obaidullah Khan Kotwal, who played a key role in organizing the gathering. He expressed his happiness over the project, which he said would serve as a cultural and literary hub for the Urdu-speaking community in the region.

Presence of Senior Government Advisors and Officials

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including:

Mohammed Ali Shabbir , Advisor to the Telangana Government for SC, ST, BC, and Minorities Welfare

, Advisor to the Telangana Government for SC, ST, BC, and Minorities Welfare Tahir Bin Hamdan , Chairman of the Urdu Academy

, Chairman of the Urdu Academy Syed Azmatullah Hussaini , Chairman of the Telangana State Waqf Board

, Chairman of the Telangana State Waqf Board Khusro Pasha Biabani , Chairman of the Telangana State Haj Committee

, Chairman of the Telangana State Haj Committee Aamir Ali Khan, local MLA and MLC

Community Welcomes the Development

A large number of local residents and Urdu enthusiasts attended the function, welcoming the initiative as a milestone for cultural development and linguistic preservation in Mahbubnagar. The Urdu Ghar is expected to host literary events, educational activities, and serve as a resource center for students and scholars.

Boost for Urdu Language and Heritage

This upcoming cultural centre is part of the government’s wider efforts to promote Urdu language, literature, and heritage. Community leaders have lauded the move and assured full support in bringing the project to completion.