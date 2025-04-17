Big Push for Hyderabad: Telangana Urges JICA to Fund Metro, Musi, and Radial Roads

Tokyo: In a significant move to boost Telangana’s urban infrastructure, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy led a high-level TelanganaRising delegation to Tokyo and held constructive discussions with top officials of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The talks focused on financial assistance for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2, Musi River rejuvenation, radial roads linking the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Regional Ring Road (RRR), and other infrastructure ventures.

CM Showcases Telangana’s Investment Potential

Accompanied by senior Telangana officials, CM Revanth Reddy met with JICA Senior Vice President Shohei Hara and other executives. He presented the state’s proactive investment policies, Hyderabad’s position as a global destination, and ongoing infrastructure projects aimed at transforming the capital into a world-class city on par with New York and Tokyo.

Focus on Metro Rail Phase-2 and Loan Request

The Chief Minister explained that the Metro Rail Phase-2 project, valued at ₹24,269 crore, is a joint venture between the Central and State Governments. Telangana is seeking JICA’s support for ₹11,693 crore, which represents 48% of the total investment, as a loan component. He assured that all foreign funding guidelines laid down by the Union Government are being strictly followed.

Proposal for Musi and Radial Roads Funding

Revanth Reddy further requested JICA to consider funding for the Musi River rejuvenation and new radial roads, stating that these initiatives are crucial for sustainable urban development and easing traffic congestion in the rapidly growing capital city.

JICA Welcomes Proposals, Urges Coordination with Centre

JICA’s Shohei Hara acknowledged the strong and long-standing ties between JICA and the Telangana government. He advised the state to continue engaging with the Government of India to ensure timely approvals and coordination for JICA-backed funding of the proposed projects.

Senior Officials Join High-Level Discussions

The Telangana delegation included Special Chief Secretary (Industries & IT) Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to CM V. Seshadri, Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy, HMDA Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, and CM’s Secretary B. Ajith Reddy, among other senior officials, all of whom participated in the high-stakes discussions aimed at securing JICA’s collaboration in Telangana’s infrastructure vision.