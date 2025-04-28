Telangana: V Hanumantha Rao Blasts BRS Silver Jubilee, Calls KCR a “Dictator in Decline”

Hyderabad: Former Congress MP V.H. Hanumantha Rao has strongly criticized the silver jubilee meeting organized by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at Elkaturthi, calling it nothing more than a damage control event. Speaking out against BRS leadership, Hanumantha Rao claimed that the party was in disarray, with members fearing defection due to the dictatorial rule of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

VH Slams KCR for His Leadership and Decision-Making

Hanumantha Rao accused KCR of making repeated mistakes in governance, emphasizing that people were becoming increasingly dissatisfied with his leadership. He questioned, “Has the Congress become a villain for granting Telangana? If Congress hadn’t given Telangana, where would we be today?” The former MP added that the people of Telangana had rejected KCR’s policies and leadership.

Criticism of Pragathi Bhavan and Farmers’ Issues

Hanumantha Rao also criticized KCR’s handling of major state projects, particularly the construction of Pragathi Bhavan and the Secretariat. He alleged that these buildings were not open to the public as initially promised, and the government’s image had suffered because of this.

He further accused KCR of misusing state resources, stating, “KCR’s visit to Maharashtra and Punjab, where he spent crores of rupees distributing funds, was a waste. Meanwhile, farmers in the state continued to suffer under his rule.”

Allegations of Mismanagement and Discontent

The former Congress leader continued his attack, alleging that KCR had tied down farmers in a cycle of mismanagement, and referred to the way farmers were mistreated as “Mirchi chaining the farmers.” He stated that KCR had failed to make meaningful improvements, resulting in growing discontent among the people.

VH’s Disappointment with Lack of Opportunities

Hanumantha Rao also spoke about his past with KCR and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu. He recalled working together in the Youth Congress and lamented that despite the opportunities they had, he himself had not been given similar chances for growth within the political sphere.