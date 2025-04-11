Tensions Rise Over Godavari: Telangana Warns Against AP’s Polavaram Push

Hyderabad: The Telangana Irrigation Department has formally requested the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) to prevent Andhra Pradesh from proceeding with the Godavari-Banakacharla water diversion project, expressing serious concerns over its unilateral advancement.

Telangana Flags Unauthorized Action

In a letter issued by the Telangana Irrigation Department’s Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) office to the GRMB, the state has urged the board to immediately intervene and stop AP from calling tenders or initiating work on the Polavaram and Tadipudi lift irrigation projects. The department emphasized that such steps are being taken without proper clearance or coordination.

GRMB Meeting and AP’s Sudden Move

The letter pointed out that the issue was discussed in the GRMB meeting held on April 7, during which Andhra Pradesh officials and GRMB Chairman clarified that the Godavari-Banakacharla proposal was still at a preliminary stage. However, Telangana officials were alarmed when Andhra Pradesh proceeded the very next day to establish the AP Jalaharathi Corporation, raising suspicions of backdoor progress on the disputed project.

Call for Immediate Intervention

“The GRMB must act without delay to stop Andhra Pradesh from moving forward,” the letter asserted, citing the urgency of protecting water rights and ensuring interstate coordination in river water management.

The Telangana government fears that any further steps by Andhra Pradesh in this direction could impact the equitable distribution of Godavari waters and violate existing agreements and jurisdictional norms under the river board’s oversight.