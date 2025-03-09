Telangana Weather Update: Adilabad Experiences Cold Mornings with Thick Fog and Low Temperatures

Adilabad: A severe dip in temperatures coupled with dense fog affected several parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district on Sunday, marking an intensified cold wave in the region.

The plummeting mercury levels disrupted daily activities while creating a misty atmosphere across multiple mandals, leaving residents bracing for colder days ahead.

Significant Temperature Drop in Key Areas

Several mandals in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Nirmal, and Mancherial districts experienced a substantial decline in minimum temperatures, with readings dipping as low as 11.2°C.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad District: Ginnedhari in Tiryani mandal recorded the lowest temperature at 11.2°C, making it one of the coldest places in the region. Sirpur (U) mandal center saw a temperature of 11.8°C, further indicating the prevailing cold conditions.

Adilabad District: Bazarhatnoor and Boath mandals witnessed a drop to 12.4°C and 12.6°C respectively, marking a continued cold spell across the district.

Nirmal District: Kuntala, Pembi, and Bhainsa mandals each recorded a minimum temperature of 12.7°C, showing a widespread impact of the cold wave.

Mancherial District: Vemanpalli mandal registered a minimum temperature of 12.6°C, adding to the list of affected areas in Telangana.



Foggy Conditions Disrupt Normal Life

Along with the sharp decline in temperatures, dense fog engulfed many parts of the region, reducing visibility and causing inconvenience to commuters. Farmers and morning travelers faced difficulty navigating roads due to the thick mist that prevailed in several mandals during the early hours.

Weather experts suggest that the presence of cold northerly winds and clear night skies have contributed to the drop in temperatures, intensifying winter-like conditions in the area. The combination of low temperatures and foggy mornings has also resulted in an increased demand for warm clothing, firewood, and heating arrangements in rural and urban areas alike.

Impact on Agriculture & Local Economy

The ongoing cold wave has raised concerns among farmers, particularly those cultivating cotton, maize, and other winter crops, as prolonged exposure to low temperatures could impact yield and growth cycles. Additionally, dairy farmers have observed reduced milk production in livestock due to the cold stress affecting cattle.

Local businesses, including roadside eateries, tea stalls, and warm clothing vendors, have witnessed a surge in customers as residents seek ways to keep warm. Health officials have also cautioned people to take preventive measures against seasonal illnesses such as cold, cough, and respiratory infections, which tend to rise during such weather conditions.

Weather Forecast & Outlook

Meteorologists predict that temperatures may remain below normal levels for the next few days, with the possibility of further dips in the coming weeks. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised residents to stay prepared for chilly mornings and dense fog, particularly in rural pockets of Telangana.

Experts suggest that the prevailing conditions are part of a larger seasonal shift, with winter-like weather extending into early March due to delayed climatic patterns.

Precautionary Measures for Residents

To tackle the cold wave effectively, officials and health experts recommend: