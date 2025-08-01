Telangana Weather Alert: Light to Moderate Rain Likely in the Next Seven Days: Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana during the next seven days, the Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that sustained surface winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph are likely to prevail at isolated places in all districts of Telangana during the next five days.

The southwest monsoon has been weak over Telangana.

Rain occurred at one or two places over the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.