Telangana Weather Alert: Light to Moderate Rains Likely in the Next Two Days
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad has issued a weather alert predicting light to moderate rainfall across Telangana over the next two days.
Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad has issued a weather alert predicting light to moderate rainfall across Telangana over the next two days. A yellow alert has been issued for multiple districts, signaling the possibility of moderate weather disturbances.
Districts Likely to Receive Rainfall
According to the IMD, scattered showers are expected on Saturday in the following districts:
- Adilabad
- Komaram Bheem Asifabad
- Mancherial
- Nirmal
- Nizamabad
- Jagtial
- Rajanna Sircilla
- Karimnagar
- Peddapalli
- Jayashankar Bhupalpally
- Mulugu
- Bhadradri Kothagudem
- Nalgonda
- Mahabubabad
- Warangal
- Hanamkonda
- Sangareddy
- Hyderabad
- Medchal-Malkajgiri
- Vikarabad
- Medak
- Kamareddy
- Mahabubnagar
- Nagarkurnool
Forecast for Sunday
The IMD has stated that light rainfall is expected across the entire state on Sunday. Additionally, strong gusty winds may be experienced in isolated parts, posing risks such as fallen branches or localized power cuts.
Recent Rainfall Reports
Over the past 24 hours, moderate rains have been reported in districts such as Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Hanamkonda, Suryapet, and Khammam. Local authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions.
Public Advisory
Citizens are urged to:
- Carry umbrellas or raincoats
- Avoid low-lying or flood-prone areas during heavy showers
- Stay tuned to official weather updates and alerts