Telangana Weather Alert: Light to Moderate Rains Likely in the Next Two Days

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad has issued a weather alert predicting light to moderate rainfall across Telangana over the next two days. A yellow alert has been issued for multiple districts, signaling the possibility of moderate weather disturbances.

Districts Likely to Receive Rainfall

According to the IMD, scattered showers are expected on Saturday in the following districts:

Adilabad

Komaram Bheem Asifabad

Mancherial

Nirmal

Nizamabad

Jagtial

Rajanna Sircilla

Karimnagar

Peddapalli

Jayashankar Bhupalpally

Mulugu

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Nalgonda

Mahabubabad

Warangal

Hanamkonda

Sangareddy

Hyderabad

Medchal-Malkajgiri

Vikarabad

Medak

Kamareddy

Mahabubnagar

Nagarkurnool

Forecast for Sunday

The IMD has stated that light rainfall is expected across the entire state on Sunday. Additionally, strong gusty winds may be experienced in isolated parts, posing risks such as fallen branches or localized power cuts.

Recent Rainfall Reports

Over the past 24 hours, moderate rains have been reported in districts such as Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Hanamkonda, Suryapet, and Khammam. Local authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

Public Advisory

Citizens are urged to: