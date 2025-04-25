Telangana Weather Alert: Temperatures Set to Rise Across the State

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a red alert for several districts in northern Telangana, warning of severe heatwave conditions and dry winds over the next three days. Temperatures are expected to soar up to 44°C, prompting health and safety advisories across the state.

Districts on High Alert for Heatwave

According to the IMD, the following districts are expected to experience extreme heat and dry winds:

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

Sangareddy

Vikarabad

Rangareddy

Karimnagar

Nizamabad

Other nearby northern districts

These regions may experience temperatures well above normal, with little to no rainfall expected during this period.

Authorities Urge Public to Avoid Daytime Outdoor Activity

Officials have advised residents, especially the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions, to:

Avoid going outdoors between 11 AM to 4 PM

Stay hydrated and wear light clothing

Use umbrellas or head coverings if stepping outside is necessary

Limit physical activity during peak heat hours

Authorities have also launched awareness campaigns to alert rural populations and labor-intensive sectors to take extra precautions.

Recent Unseasonal Rains Offer Brief Relief

While some regions of Telangana recently experienced unseasonal rainfall, providing temporary relief from heat, weather experts warn that intense summer conditions are now settling in. These rains were not widespread and are unlikely to continue in the coming days.

Telangana Weather Forecast – April 25–27, 2025

Date Max Temperature (°C) Weather Condition April 25 42–44°C Heatwave with dry winds April 26 43–44°C Extreme heat continues April 27 42–43°C Partial cloud cover, no rain

Health Advisory from Telangana Health Officials

The health department has released the following recommendations:

Keep ORS (Oral Rehydration Solutions) at home

Avoid tea, coffee, and alcohol during daytime

Keep homes ventilated and shaded

Watch out for symptoms of heatstroke like dizziness, vomiting, or fatigue

Seek medical help if any symptoms worsen

🔔 Important Note for Residents