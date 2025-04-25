Telangana Weather Alert: Temperatures Set to Rise Across the State
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a red alert for several districts in northern Telangana, warning of severe heatwave conditions and dry winds over the next three days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a red alert for several districts in northern Telangana, warning of severe heatwave conditions and dry winds over the next three days. Temperatures are expected to soar up to 44°C, prompting health and safety advisories across the state.
Table of Contents
Districts on High Alert for Heatwave
According to the IMD, the following districts are expected to experience extreme heat and dry winds:
- Yadadri Bhuvanagiri
- Sangareddy
- Vikarabad
- Rangareddy
- Karimnagar
- Nizamabad
- Other nearby northern districts
These regions may experience temperatures well above normal, with little to no rainfall expected during this period.
Authorities Urge Public to Avoid Daytime Outdoor Activity
Officials have advised residents, especially the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions, to:
- Avoid going outdoors between 11 AM to 4 PM
- Stay hydrated and wear light clothing
- Use umbrellas or head coverings if stepping outside is necessary
- Limit physical activity during peak heat hours
Authorities have also launched awareness campaigns to alert rural populations and labor-intensive sectors to take extra precautions.
Recent Unseasonal Rains Offer Brief Relief
While some regions of Telangana recently experienced unseasonal rainfall, providing temporary relief from heat, weather experts warn that intense summer conditions are now settling in. These rains were not widespread and are unlikely to continue in the coming days.
Telangana Weather Forecast – April 25–27, 2025
|Date
|Max Temperature (°C)
|Weather Condition
|April 25
|42–44°C
|Heatwave with dry winds
|April 26
|43–44°C
|Extreme heat continues
|April 27
|42–43°C
|Partial cloud cover, no rain
Health Advisory from Telangana Health Officials
The health department has released the following recommendations:
- Keep ORS (Oral Rehydration Solutions) at home
- Avoid tea, coffee, and alcohol during daytime
- Keep homes ventilated and shaded
- Watch out for symptoms of heatstroke like dizziness, vomiting, or fatigue
- Seek medical help if any symptoms worsen
🔔 Important Note for Residents
- Avoid travel during peak sun hours
- Follow local weather alerts and safety instructions
- Share heat safety tips with neighbors and community members