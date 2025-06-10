Telangana Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Likely in Hyderabad and Surrounding Districts, IMD Issues Yellow Warning

Hyderabad: Several regions of Telangana, including the capital Hyderabad and its surrounding districts, are expected to witness heavy rainfall over the next three to four days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for multiple districts, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

Temperatures Dip Below Normal in Hyderabad

On Tuesday, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature below 30°C — significantly lower than the seasonal average. Meteorologists expect further drops in temperature as rainfall intensifies across the region in the coming days.

Yellow Alert Issued for Thunderstorms and Lightning

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with lightning across almost all districts of Telangana, effective until June 13. The alert also warns of gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph, prompting officials to advise caution for residents and commuters.

Heavy Rainfall Forecast Until June 17

According to the weeklong forecast, the state will experience continuous rains, thundershowers, and gusty winds until June 17. The situation is being closely monitored, especially in vulnerable and low-lying areas.

Districts on Alert for Heavy Rain and Storms

The districts likely to be affected by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms include:

Southern Telangana: Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal

Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal Northern Telangana: Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial

Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial Central and Eastern Telangana: Rajanna Sirisilla, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medak, Kamareddy

Rajanna Sirisilla, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medak, Kamareddy Western Telangana: Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri

Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri South-Eastern Telangana: Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad

Hyderabad is also under alert as heavy rains are expected to affect daily life and traffic flow.

Authorities Urge Caution

Officials have advised residents to stay indoors during heavy thunderstorms and avoid venturing near open areas, trees, or water bodies. Emergency services have been placed on alert, and municipal bodies are working to ensure drainage systems are clear to prevent urban flooding.