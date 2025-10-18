Telangana

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next five days, the Meteorological Center said today.

Mohammed Yousuf
18 October 2025 - 17:32
Telangana Weather Alert: Gusty Winds and Light to Moderate Rain Expected Over the Next 5 Days

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next five days, the Meteorological Center said today.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places or at a few places over the state during the next seven days.

Rain occurred at one or two places over Telangana during the next 24 hours, the report added.

