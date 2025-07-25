Telangana Weather Report: Several Districts Likely to Receive Heavy Rainfall in the Next 24 Hours

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said today.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Nizamabad districts of the state on Saturday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at various places in Telangana during the next seven days.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of the state during the next five days.

The Southwest monsoon has been in the normal range in Telangana this season.

Heavy Rainfall occurred at isolated places in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts of the state during the last 24 hours.