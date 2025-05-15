Telangana Weather Update: 3 Killed by Lightning Strikes, Farmers Losses

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana, including the districts of Sangareddy, Medak, and Siddipet, leading to tragic incidents and significant agricultural losses.

Lightning strikes during the downpour claimed three lives and caused widespread damage to public infrastructure and crops.

Lightning Strikes Kill Three, Including a Teenager

In Ranga Reddy district’s Shahabad Mandal, a woman named Swaroopa died on the spot after being struck by lightning in Mukta Gowda village. A similar incident occurred in Nagireddypally village of Sangareddy, where 61-year-old Ratnamma lost her life while seeking shelter under a tree during a thunderstorm.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Another fatal lightning strike took place in Dappur village, Nyalkal Mandal, where 15-year-old Mohammad Sabir was killed. He too had taken refuge under a tree when the lightning struck.

Farmers Hit Hard as Paddy Procurement Centers Flooded

The heavy rain flooded paddy procurement centers, damaging stored crops and causing substantial losses to farmers. Several areas reported waterlogging on roads and in low-lying regions, further disrupting daily life.

Also Read: Telangana Government Plans Day-Care Centers for Senior Citizens

Power Outages and Infrastructure Damage Reported

Strong winds accompanying the rain uprooted trees and electric poles, affecting power supply in many areas. In Pamin village of Ranga Reddy district, a farmer lost two bulls to a lightning strike, adding to the rural distress.

Authorities Take Action

Deputy Tehsildar Vara Prasad visited affected areas and collected details of the incidents. Local police have registered cases and investigations are underway.