Telangana Weather Update: Several Districts to Receive Heavy to Very Heavy Rains in Next 48 Hours, Check Full List

Hyderabad: Telangana Weather Update: The Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across several districts of Telangana over the next 48 hours.

In its daily weather bulletin issued on Monday, the Met Centre said that districts including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Medak, Kamareddy, and Nagarkurnool are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain during the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, similar conditions are expected to persist in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places across Telangana during the next five days.

The forecast further indicates light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most or many places over the state during the next seven days.

Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds (30-40 kmph) are likely at isolated places in all districts over the next five days.

The Southwest monsoon is currently normal over Telangana. Rainfall was recorded at a few places in the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.