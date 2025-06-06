Telangana Weather Update: Gusty Winds and Scattered Rainfall Expected Across State Over Next Week

Hyderabad: The Telangana Meteorological Centre has forecast gusty winds and scattered rainfall across the state over the coming days. Residents are advised to stay prepared as the weather patterns bring some relief amid the ongoing monsoon season.

Gusty Winds to Sweep Telangana for Next Five Days

The Meteorological Centre reported that gusty winds with speeds ranging between 30 to 40 kmph are expected at isolated places in all districts of Telangana during the next five days. These winds may cause some disturbances, particularly in open areas and for those traveling on highways.

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershowers Likely in Several Areas

Along with the winds, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are forecasted at a few places or isolated locations across the state during the next seven days. The rainfall is expected to provide temporary respite from the heat but may also lead to localized waterlogging in some areas.

Southwest Monsoon Remains Weak Over Telangana

The report notes that the southwest monsoon remains weak over Telangana. Rainfall has been sporadic, with precipitation recorded at only one or two places in the last 24 hours. Meteorologists continue to monitor the monsoon’s progress as the season advances.