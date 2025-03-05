Telangana Weather Update: Sharp Drop in Temperatures Expected, Relief from Heat for a Few Days

Hyderabad: Residents of Telangana can finally expect a temporary respite from the scorching heat, as temperatures are set to dip, especially during the nighttime.

According to Hyderabad-based weather forecaster T Balaji, who posted an update on X (formerly Twitter), several districts in North Telangana will experience a sharp decline in temperatures, bringing much-needed relief from the heatwave.

Cold Wave to Hit North Telangana

Balaji specifically mentioned that from tonight onwards, North Telangana districts such as:

Adilabad

Asifabad

Mancherial

Nirmal

Peddapalli

Nizamabad

Jagital

Bhupalpally

Karimnagar

will experience significant drops in night and morning temperatures. While the daytime will still remain warm, the drop in nighttime temperatures will offer considerable relief.

Hyderabad to Experience Cooler Mornings

Even Hyderabad will witness a noticeable dip in morning temperatures. However, due to the urban heat island effect, the core city might not experience an extreme chill. Instead, Balaji predicts that outskirts of Hyderabad will be significantly cooler, particularly during the morning hours. While daytime temperatures will remain warm, Hyderabadis can expect a comfortable start to the day for a few days.

Why Is Telangana Experiencing a Sudden Temperature Drop?

The primary reason for this sudden temperature drop is the cold winds coming from North India. Balaji predicts an intense but brief cold wave affecting North Telangana over the next few days. Here’s what residents can expect:

March 6-7: Morning temperatures in North Telangana will be as low as 10-12°C , while daytime temperatures will hover around 35-36°C .

Morning temperatures in North Telangana will be , while daytime temperatures will hover around . March 5-7: Hyderabad and Southern Telangana will also experience a temporary relief from the heat. Morning temperatures will drop to 14-15°C, while daytime temperatures will remain around 35-36°C.

Warmer Temperatures Will Return Soon

While this brief drop in temperature is a welcome change, heat will make a comeback after March 9. Balaji has warned that after March 9, Telangana will once again experience a temperature surge, with hot and humid conditions prevailing across the state.

How to Stay Comfortable During Temperature Fluctuations

With the ongoing weather changes, it is important to take necessary precautions to stay comfortable. Here are some tips: