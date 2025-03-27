Telangana: What Kind of Water Is This?” Contaminated Water Causes Stir in Bandlaguda

Bandlaguda: The issue of contaminated water supply has once again caused a stir in the state, particularly in the Bandlaguda Corporation limits. Locals have expressed significant concern as they are receiving contaminated water, despite the state’s previous efforts to ensure clean water supply.

Locals Demand Action After Contaminated Water Supply

The water being supplied to Bandlaguda comes from the Himayat Sagar reservoir, and recent reports suggest that the water is not being properly filtered. The state government had spent ₹6 crore to set up five filter beds at Himayat Sagar to purify the water before distribution. However, despite this effort, residents are now complaining that dirty water is being delivered to their homes.

For the past 20 days, locals have been alarmed as they have been receiving murky water instead of clean, filtered water. This situation has raised questions about the efficiency of the filter beds and whether the purification process is being properly maintained.

Complaint Filed with Water Board Authorities

On Wednesday morning, residents of Himayat Sagar village lodged a complaint with the Water Board officer, Govind Goud, reporting that the water supplied to Bandlaguda was contaminated. They expressed concern over the health risks of consuming contaminated water and demanded immediate action to address the issue.

“Drinking polluted water can lead to serious health problems. Are the authorities not concerned about our health?” the residents questioned in their complaint. They have demanded that the filter beds be thoroughly inspected and that the water be properly purified before distribution.

Official Response and Water Supply Details

In response to the concerns, Govind Goud, the Water Board officer, acknowledged that there could be instances where muddy water is delivered, especially when work is ongoing. He assured that the water supply would be checked and improvements would be made to ensure clean water delivery.

The Himayat Sagar reservoir supplies around 1.2 lakh liters of water daily to various villages in the Bandlaguda Municipal Corporation area. The water is purified through filtration before being distributed, but locals are urging officials to take quicker and more effective action to prevent the distribution of contaminated water.