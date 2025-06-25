Telangana Writes a New Chapter in Farmer Welfare with Rythu Bharosa

Hyderabad: In a landmark move, the Congress-led Telangana government has disbursed a record-breaking ₹9,000 crore to 70 lakh farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme within just nine days. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka hailed the achievement as a moment that “deserves to be written in golden letters in India’s history.”

Fastest Ever Agricultural Support Payout in Indian History

Speaking at the Rythu Bharosa celebrations near the Rajiv Gandhi statue at the Secretariat, Bhatti emphasized that no other government in India has ever credited such a massive amount directly into farmers’ bank accounts in such a short span. The scheme, rolled out in January 2025, offers ₹6,000 per acre—surpassing the BRS-led Rythu Bandhu’s earlier assistance of ₹5,000.

Congress vs BRS: A Stark Contrast in Delivery

The Congress government’s swift execution has drawn strong comparisons with the previous BRS regime, under which Rythu Bandhu payments typically took three to five months. Even at its peak, Rythu Bandhu’s seasonal spending stood at ₹7,624 crore, while Rythu Bharosa has already crossed ₹8,285 crore in just one phase for the kharif season.

Also Read: “Congress Will Rule Telangana Till 2033,” Declares CM Revanth Reddy

“Agriculture Means Congress”: Bhatti

Bhatti Vikramarka declared:

“No party has embraced farmers with the kind of love and commitment that Congress has. Agriculture means Congress.”

He criticized the BRS government for stopping zero-interest loans, withdrawing crop subsidies, and failing to compensate for crop losses, while only offering what he called “token assistance” under Rythu Bandhu.

Indiramma Rajyam Spirit Driving Reforms

Bhatti credited the Cabinet’s collective will and the Indiramma Rajyam model of governance for the historic achievement. He also revealed that in just three months, the Congress government had:

Waived ₹21,000 crore in farm loans

Started annual ₹12,000 transfers to landless farm labourers

to landless farm labourers Cleared ₹180 crore in pending medical bills for state employees—dues carried over from the BRS era

Financial Discipline Amid Pressure

Despite financial constraints, Bhatti—also the Finance Minister—was praised during the latest Cabinet meeting for his close monitoring of fund mobilization and release. His leadership ensured that the Rythu Bharosa rollout was completed in just nine days, far exceeding expectations.