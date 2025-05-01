Telangana Youth Dies by Suicide After Losing in IPL Betting

Medchal: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old youth from Gowdavelli village under the Medchal police station limits allegedly died by suicide after incurring heavy losses in IPL cricket betting.

Young Man Addicted to Alcohol and Betting

The deceased, Rahul, was the second son of Yadagiri, an auto driver. He had studied up to intermediate level and was employed at a private company. According to the police, Rahul had recently become addicted to alcohol and online cricket betting, particularly during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Loss of ₹4 Lakh Triggers Suicide

Rahul reportedly borrowed money to place high-stake bets and ended up losing ₹4 lakh. The financial pressure and emotional distress reportedly led him to take the extreme step. He was found hanging in his room by family members on Tuesday night.

Family Devastated, Police Begin Investigation

The incident has left the family in shock and raised concerns over the rising cases of youth suicide linked to online gambling. Medchal police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.