Telangana’s 2025 Education Mission: 1.12 Lakh Teachers Trained, More to Follow

Hyderabad: In a major step toward strengthening the education ecosystem, more than 1.12 lakh teachers and headmasters have successfully completed the Statewide Teacher Training Programme for 2025–26 in Telangana. The initiative focused on foundational learning, enhanced classroom practices, and the integration of digital tools in government-run schools.

Training Covers 25,356 Institutions Across Telangana

The comprehensive training programme, organized by the Department of School Education, reached teachers across 25,356 institutions. These include government schools, local body-run schools, TREIS, Model Schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), and Urban Residential Schools (URS).

Three Training Spells with 97.24% Attendance

The sessions were conducted in three five-day spells throughout May 2025, using a cascade model to ensure maximum reach and participation. The attendance rate was an impressive 97.24%, reflecting the strong engagement and commitment from educators.

Mop-Up Sessions Planned for Absentees

Approximately 3,202 teachers who were unable to attend the training due to medical or sanctioned leave will undergo mop-up sessions in the coming weeks, ensuring 100% coverage of the targeted teaching workforce.

Focus on Digital Learning and Classroom Innovation

The training emphasized interactive pedagogies, the use of technology in classrooms, and early learning outcomes, aligning with the NEP 2020 goals and Telangana’s vision of quality education for all.