Telangana’s 42% BC Quota Faces Legal Hurdle, Supreme Court to Hear Petition Monday

New Delhi: The debate over Backward Class (BC) reservation in Telangana has intensified, with the matter now landing before the Supreme Court. A petition has been filed challenging the state government’s move to provide 42 percent reservation to BCs in local body elections.

The petitioner, Vanga Gopal Reddy, argued that the proposed quota pushes overall reservations beyond the 50 percent ceiling already set by the Supreme Court in earlier judgments. He alleged that the Telangana government had acted in violation of constitutional limits and requested the court to strike down the move. The petition is scheduled to be heard on Monday, with a bench led by Justice Vikram Nath taking up the case.

The Congress-led state government had recently introduced a bill in the Assembly approving 42 percent reservation for BCs in local polls, effectively replacing the quota framework introduced by the previous administration. The bill was passed with support from leaders across party lines and subsequently sent to the Governor for approval. However, Raj Bhavan has yet to give its assent, leaving the proposal in limbo.

Amid this uncertainty, the challenge in the Supreme Court comes as a setback for the Telangana government. Raj Bhavan sources recently confirmed that the bill is still pending consideration, and with the legal battle now unfolding at the highest court, political circles are closely watching the outcome.

The Supreme Court’s stance on this petition is expected to have significant implications for Telangana’s reservation policy and could set the tone for future quota-related debates in the state.