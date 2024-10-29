Telangana’s Caste Census: Commitment to Transparency and Comprehensive Data, Says Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Pilot caste surveys have been completed in four districts covering 56 homes as part of the preliminary phase of the caste census, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said the caste census initiative undertaken by Telangana will serve as a model for the country.

Speaking at a meeting of social activists and intellectuals at the Secretariat Bhatti emphasized the government’s commitment to conducting a comprehensive and transparent caste census.