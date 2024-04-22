Telangana’s Dhriti Koujalgi to Compete in Asia Triathlon Cup & South Asian Championships in Nepal

Hyderabad: Dhriti Koujalgi, Triathlete from Telangana, is poised to represent her state and country at the prestigious 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup and South Asian Championships in Pokhara, Nepal planned on 27 Apr.

Hailing from the vibrant city of Hyderabad, Dhriti’s journey from swimming enthusiast to Triathlon contender is a testament to her unwavering dedication and passion for sports.

Having commenced her sports career in 2014 with swimming, Dhriti Koujalgi quickly emerged as a promising talent, clinching numerous medals at state level competitions. Her relentless pursuit of excellence led her to expand her horizons, ultimately venturing into the challenging realm of triathlon.

Under the guidance of her Swimming coach, Ayush Yadav, Dhriti honed her skills to perfection in Swimming, it was Mr. Ayush Yadav who recognized Dhriti’s potential in Triathlon and encouraged her to pursue the sport in 2023.

She started her Cycling training under Coach Gokul Krishna, owner, The Bike Affair. In a remarkably short period, Dhriti showcased encouraging performance, demonstrating her natural talent and tenacity.

A triathlon is a multisport endurance event comprising swimming, cycling, and running, completed sequentially.

Training and racing require specialized equipment like wetsuits for swimming, triathlon bikes for cycling, and running shoes. Athletes also use accessories like helmets, goggles, hydration packs, and transition bags for smooth transitions between disciplines.

“I am immensely grateful to my coaches, especially Mr. Ayush Yadav and Mr. Gokul Krishna, whose guidance and support have been invaluable in my journey,” says Dhriti Koujalgi. “Their belief in me has fueled my determination to excel in Triathlon, and I am excited to represent Telangana and India on the international stage.”

Dhriti’s ascent in the world of triathlon wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of the Telangana State Triathlon Association, led by President Mr. Madan Mohan and Secretary Mr. Srisailam, as well as the encouragement of her Family, friends and well-wishers.

As Dhriti gears up to compete in the 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup and South Asian Championships, she carries with her the hopes and aspirations of her fellow Telalginites and Indians alike, poised to make her mark on the global stage of Triathlon.