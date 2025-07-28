Telangana’s EAGLE Team Seizes 935 Kg of Ganja Worth ₹5 Crore: Three Arrested

In one of the biggest drug hauls since 2025, Telangana’s Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) seized 935.6 kilograms of ganja during an inter-state operation.

According to EAGLE Director Sandeep Shandilya, the consignment—worth approximately ₹5 crore—was intercepted near Batasingaram Fruit Market Junction on the Vijayawada National Highway on Saturday, July 26, while it was being transported from Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Based on specific intelligence received by the EAGLE unit at RNCC Khammam and Rachakonda Narcotics Police Station, officials identified and stopped a truck at around 3:05 AM. Upon inspection, the police discovered 35 high-density polythene bags hidden beneath plastic fruit trays inside the vehicle.

Also Read: During Flight, Passenger Sparks Chaos by Threatening to Have Bomb on Board (Video Goes Viral)

The director confirmed that the bags contained 455 sealed packets of ganja, weighing a total of 935.611 kilograms. Three individuals were arrested at the scene:

Pawar Kumar Badu , identified as the main accused and financier , is a known offender who was previously arrested in a 2020 NDPS case in Satara, Maharashtra .

, identified as the , is a known offender who was previously arrested in a 2020 NDPS case in . Samadhan Kantilal Bhisetha , who was driving the truck.

, who was driving the truck. Vinayak Babasaheb Pawar, who assisted with logistics and escort duties.

The trio had traveled from Maharashtra to Rajahmundry on July 23 in a rented SUV. In Rajahmundry, they met with a supplier named Sachin, who is currently absconding. The ganja was loaded onto the truck, and the group attempted to evade law enforcement checks by accompanying the truck with their SUV.