Telangana’s Electricity Demand Hits Unprecedented Highs – Are We Ready for Summer?

Hyderabad: With the summer months and the Yasangi (Rabi season) fast approaching, power utilities in Telangana are taking proactive measures to meet the rising electricity demand.

A review meeting was held at the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) Corporate Office, led by Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary of the Energy Department, and Musharraf Faruqui, Chairman and Managing Director of TGSPDCL. The meeting focused on strategies to ensure an uninterrupted and quality power supply for both residential and industrial consumers during the peak demand months.

Surge in Power Demand Expected

The meeting highlighted the significant increase in electricity demand over the past year. Telangana recorded a peak power demand of 13,810 MW in January 2024, while this year, the demand reached a new high of 15,205 MW on January 31st. Notably, the 15,000 MW mark, which was previously achieved in March last year, was surpassed in January this year, signaling a shift towards an earlier onset of high electricity consumption.

Within the jurisdiction of Southern Discom, the demand rose from 8,679 MW last year to 9,589 MW this year. Similarly, the Greater Hyderabad region saw an increase in demand from 3,018 MW to 3,334 MW during the same period. Overall, Telangana’s peak demand has risen by approximately 10 percent in comparison to January 2024.

Record-Breaking Power Demand Expected in 2025

Telangana’s highest-ever power demand, recorded on March 8, 2024, was 15,623 MW. However, with temperatures predicted to rise earlier this year, the peak demand for 2025 is expected to reach 17,000 MW, with Southern Discom accounting for 10,000 MW and Greater Hyderabad for 5,000 MW.

Preparedness to Meet the Rising Demand

Despite the anticipated surge in demand, Sandeep Kumar Sultania assured that power utilities were fully prepared to manage the situation. Senior engineers have been appointed as nodal officers for each district, and the electricity control room (1912) has been reinforced to ensure effective communication and swift responses. Officials have been instructed to maintain vigilance and ensure that the power supply remains stable, preventing any inconvenience for consumers.

During the meeting, senior officials from Southern Discom, including Directors Dr. N. Narasimha, Nand Kumar, Sai Baba, Sudha Madhuri, as well as Chief Engineers Pandya, Bala Swamy, Anand, Narsimha Swamy, Sivaji, Chakrapani, Kamesh, and Prabhakar, were in attendance. The focus was on ensuring that power distribution networks are robust enough to handle the anticipated demand surge while maintaining the highest standards of service.

Commitment to Reliable Power Supply

As Telangana gears up for the summer months, the commitment to a reliable power supply remains a top priority. With the rising demand and ongoing preparations, residents and industries can expect uninterrupted electricity supply, thanks to the focused efforts of the state’s power utilities.