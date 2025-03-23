Telangana’s Game-Changer for Women: Mini-Industrial Parks in Every Constituency

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for IT and Industries, D. Sridhar Babu, has announced the government’s plan to set up Mini-Industrial Parks exclusively for women in each of the state’s 119 Assembly constituencies. This initiative aims to empower women economically and foster entrepreneurship at the grassroots level.

Empowering Women Through Mini-Industrial Parks

The new initiative is a part of the state’s broader efforts to promote gender equality and economic self-sufficiency. The government will establish dedicated spaces where women can set up small-scale businesses, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing, services, and technology. These Mini-Industrial Parks are expected to create significant opportunities for women entrepreneurs to thrive, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

Focus on Skill Development and Entrepreneurial Training

Minister Sridhar Babu also emphasized the importance of training and skill development in his address. To further this initiative, the state government is considering the establishment of a dedicated training academy aimed at providing women with essential entrepreneurial skills. This academy will equip them with the knowledge and resources needed to start and manage successful businesses, enhancing their ability to compete in today’s economy.

The proposed academy will focus on upskilling women in various domains, including business management, digital literacy, financial literacy, and marketing strategies. By fostering an entrepreneurial mindset, the government aims to create a sustainable environment for women to contribute meaningfully to the economy.

Aiming for a $1 Trillion Economy

Sridhar Babu also reaffirmed the state’s commitment to achieving a $1 trillion economy through strategic planning and sustainable growth. The government’s initiatives, including this one for women, are aligned with the vision to propel the state to new economic heights. By focusing on empowerment and economic inclusivity, Telangana seeks to enhance its economic infrastructure and achieve long-term prosperity.

Criticism of Previous BRS Government’s MSME Policies

In his address, Sridhar Babu criticized the previous BRS government, accusing it of neglecting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). He pointed out the lack of a comprehensive MSME policy under the previous administration, which led to a missed opportunity for growth in this vital sector.

With the current government’s focus on promoting MSMEs and creating favorable conditions for businesses to grow, the Mini-Industrial Parks for women are part of a larger vision for the state’s economic upliftment.

The creation of Mini-Industrial Parks for women entrepreneurs marks a significant step toward building a more inclusive and sustainable economy in Telangana. By equipping women with the tools they need to succeed and fostering a supportive environment for their businesses, the state government aims to pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for women in Telangana.