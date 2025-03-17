Telangana’s Green Energy Policy to Provide Cheaper, Pollution-Free Power: Bhatti
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the Telangana government has introduced a comprehensive Green Power Policy aimed at providing affordable and pollution-free energy in the state.
Attracting Major Investments
The Green Power Policy has drawn significant investor interest, with commitments ranging from ₹80,000 crore to ₹1 lakh crore. Several companies have already signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to invest in the sector.
Massive Renewable Energy Targets
The government has set ambitious goals to generate:
- 20,000 MW of green power by 2030
- 40,000 MW of green power by 2040
Despite global advancements in the energy sector, Bhatti Vikramarka noted that no major policy changes were implemented in Telangana over the past 10 years.
Focus on Solar, Wind, and Green Hydrogen
Addressing questions from MLCs Balmuru Venkat, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, and Bhanu Prasad in the Legislative Council, the Deputy CM emphasized the government’s plan to develop solar, wind, and green hydrogen projects.
Single Window Approvals & Incentives
The single-window approval system has been introduced to encourage investment, alongside benefits such as:
- Stamp duty reimbursement
- Liberalized NALA conversion for land use
Leveraging Government Land for Solar Power
With the increasing demand for power, the government plans to utilize:
- Vacant government lands
- Endowment department lands
- Irrigation department lands
Additionally, floating solar power projects will be developed to maximize energy production.
Women SHGs & Youth Empowerment in Renewable Energy
The government has signed an MoU with Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and GENCO for the generation of 1,000 MW of solar power. Bhatti Vikramarka stated that:
- Government lands will be leased to SHG women to help them become industrialists.
- The government will buy back solar power generated by SHGs.
- Youth will be encouraged to enter the green energy sector, with support from banks.
Agreement with Rajasthan for Solar Power
To enhance Telangana’s green energy capacity, the government has signed an agreement with Rajasthan for solar power generation beyond the state’s borders.
Boosting Electric Vehicles & Charging Infrastructure
To promote electric vehicles (EVs), the government has:
- Waived tax on EV registrations, leading to increased sales.
- Encouraged private players to set up electric charging stations, offering full permissions for the initiative.
Relocating Pollution-Causing Vehicles
In a move to reduce city pollution, the government plans to relocate high-emission vehicles outside the Outer Ring Road (ORR).
Special Meeting on Green Energy Policy
Bhatti Vikramarka stated that if MLAs and MLCs show interest, a special meeting on the Green Power Policy will be organized. Additionally, detailed information on the policy is available online for public access.
With 8,938 MW of green power already being generated, Telangana is making rapid strides in renewable energy, positioning itself as a leader in clean and sustainable energy solutions.