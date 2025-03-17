Telangana’s Green Energy Policy to Provide Cheaper, Pollution-Free Power: Bhatti

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the Telangana government has introduced a comprehensive Green Power Policy aimed at providing affordable and pollution-free energy in the state.

Attracting Major Investments

The Green Power Policy has drawn significant investor interest, with commitments ranging from ₹80,000 crore to ₹1 lakh crore. Several companies have already signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to invest in the sector.

Massive Renewable Energy Targets

The government has set ambitious goals to generate:

20,000 MW of green power by 2030

40,000 MW of green power by 2040

Despite global advancements in the energy sector, Bhatti Vikramarka noted that no major policy changes were implemented in Telangana over the past 10 years.

Also Read: Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy Defends Govt’s Decision to Rename Potti Sriramulu Telugu University

Focus on Solar, Wind, and Green Hydrogen

Addressing questions from MLCs Balmuru Venkat, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, and Bhanu Prasad in the Legislative Council, the Deputy CM emphasized the government’s plan to develop solar, wind, and green hydrogen projects.

Single Window Approvals & Incentives

The single-window approval system has been introduced to encourage investment, alongside benefits such as:

Stamp duty reimbursement

Liberalized NALA conversion for land use

Leveraging Government Land for Solar Power

With the increasing demand for power, the government plans to utilize:

Vacant government lands

Endowment department lands

Irrigation department lands

Additionally, floating solar power projects will be developed to maximize energy production.

Women SHGs & Youth Empowerment in Renewable Energy

The government has signed an MoU with Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and GENCO for the generation of 1,000 MW of solar power. Bhatti Vikramarka stated that:

Government lands will be leased to SHG women to help them become industrialists .

to help them become . The government will buy back solar power generated by SHGs.

generated by SHGs. Youth will be encouraged to enter the green energy sector, with support from banks.

Agreement with Rajasthan for Solar Power

To enhance Telangana’s green energy capacity, the government has signed an agreement with Rajasthan for solar power generation beyond the state’s borders.

Boosting Electric Vehicles & Charging Infrastructure

To promote electric vehicles (EVs), the government has:

Waived tax on EV registrations, leading to increased sales.

on EV registrations, leading to increased sales. Encouraged private players to set up electric charging stations, offering full permissions for the initiative.

Relocating Pollution-Causing Vehicles

In a move to reduce city pollution, the government plans to relocate high-emission vehicles outside the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Special Meeting on Green Energy Policy

Bhatti Vikramarka stated that if MLAs and MLCs show interest, a special meeting on the Green Power Policy will be organized. Additionally, detailed information on the policy is available online for public access.

With 8,938 MW of green power already being generated, Telangana is making rapid strides in renewable energy, positioning itself as a leader in clean and sustainable energy solutions.