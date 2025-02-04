Telangana’s Groundbreaking Resolution: Centre Must Conduct Nationwide Caste Survey, Asserts Assembly

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday, urging the Centre to replicate the household caste and socioeconomic survey conducted by the state government.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who assured the Assembly that the state government is fully committed to the development of Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and other marginalized sections of society.

Pressure to Conduct National Survey

During a debate on the salient points of the survey, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy informed the Assembly that the Congress party would pressure the Centre to conduct a nationwide caste survey. The Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, would raise this issue in Parliament, Reddy said. He also mentioned that the survey was conducted within a year, as assured by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

42% Quota for Backward Classes

Reddy emphasized that a constitutional amendment is required to provide 42 percent reservations for Backward Classes, as stipulated by law. This would result in breaching the 50 percent cap on quotas. He assured the Assembly that the Congress party would provide 42 percent reservation for Backward Classes in the upcoming local body elections in Telangana, as promised before the 2023 assembly polls.

House Adjourned for Cabinet Meeting

The Assembly session was initially adjourned by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar till 2 pm, following a request by the government, citing an incomplete cabinet meeting. Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu informed the Speaker that the cabinet meeting was still ongoing, and it would take more time to prepare the minutes of the meeting.

Also Read: Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy Justifies Action on Turncoat MLAs, Unveils Key Caste Survey Updates

Caste Survey Report Submitted to Cabinet Sub-Committee

The state cabinet met earlier on Tuesday to deliberate on the caste survey conducted in Telangana, before presenting it to the Assembly. The report, submitted by the state planning department, was reviewed by a cabinet sub-committee headed by Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Key Findings of the Caste Survey

According to the caste survey, Backward Classes (excluding Muslim minorities) form the largest group in Telangana, constituting 46.25 percent of the state’s total population of 3.70 crore. The survey further showed that Scheduled Castes make up 17.43 percent, Scheduled Tribes account for 10.45 percent, Backward Classes among Muslims form 10.08 percent, Other Castes make up 13.31 percent, and OCs among Muslims stand at 2.48 percent.

BRS Legislators’ Objection to the Government’s Actions

Some BRS legislators criticized the government’s actions, accusing it of “insulting” the House. Former Minister and senior BRS leader Prashanth Reddy expressed surprise over the House being adjourned without conducting any business, calling it an unprecedented situation. He said the government had informed that the cabinet meeting would conclude by 10 am, and the session would begin at 11 am, but the delay caused an unnecessary adjournment.