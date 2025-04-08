Telangana’s GST Growth Slumps to 5.1%, Below National Average

Hyderabad: In a worrying sign of an economic slowdown, Telangana has recorded only 5.1% growth in the 2024-25 financial year—well below the national average of 10%. This comes on the heels of a zero per cent growth in GST collections for March 2025, compared to the same period last year.

Revenue Collection Fails to Match Budget Claims

According to official data, Telangana’s total GST collections between April 2024 and March 2025 stood at Rs. 62,987 crore. While Central GST grew by 6.6%, State GST recorded only a 3.7% increase, marking a steep fall from the 10% growth posted in 2023-24.

This data directly contradicts Deputy CM and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s budget speech, where he claimed a 12.3% GST growth. Former Finance Minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao had earlier predicted a more modest 5.5% growth rate. “Now it’s official; it’s even lower,” Rao posted on X.

Harish Rao Slams Government’s Priorities

Harish Rao accused the Congress-led Telangana government of misplaced priorities and a lack of rural investment. He highlighted delays in the Rs. 12,000 crore Rythu Bharosa payments, as well as the scrapping of the Pharma City project, and investment in non-priority schemes like HYDRAA and Musi River beautification.

“When people have no money in their hands, how will consumption rise? How will GST grow?” Rao questioned, alleging that the Finance Minister has misled not just the Assembly, but the people of Telangana.

‘Worst Growth Since COVID Lockdown’

He further stated that Telangana has not seen such poor GST growth since the COVID-19 lockdown, calling it a matter of shame for the State. Rao has demanded accountability and course correction to restore business confidence and economic stability.